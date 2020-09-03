MIAMI (CBSMiami) — We all know traffic stinks in Miami and a new report confirms it.

WalletHub is out with its 2020 ranking of the “Best & Worst Cities To Drive In,” and Miami is near the bottom of the list.

Miami came in 71st out of 100 and Hialeah is 73rd.

However, we like our cars to be clean while idling in all of that traffic.

Miami is in a four-way first place tie for most car washes per capita, tied with Las Vegas, San Diego, and Orlando.

Miami’s scores are middle of the pack in the areas of cost of owning a car and safety.

Other Florida cities that made the list of best and worst cities are Orlando at No. 9, Jacksonville is No. 21, Tampa is No. 24 and St. Petersburg is No. 56.

WalletHub ranked Lincoln, Nebraska as the best city to drive in and Oakland, California as the worst.

