MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The coronavirus pandemic has forced plenty of companies to go remote and sent employees scrambling to work from home. And while there are some good things about working from home, a new survey reveals that Floridians working from home spend an average of 1.9 hours a week trying to resolve tech issues.

Software and media company Ezvid Wiki, surveyed 4,020 workers which revealed nearly 46% of Florida employees working remotely during the pandemic say their work is regularly disrupted by technology problems.

37% say they have regularly had to cut conference calls short because someone had poor internet.

Two-thirds think employers should cover home internet costs.

1 in 5 admit they have sneakily tried using their neighbor’s WiFi.

1 in 4 employees WFH have had to use their cell phone data when their Wifi was too slow.

To find out how each state compares, check out this interactive map

The research also revealed that over one-third said having colleagues to speak to is the thing they miss most about working from the office.

Just over a fifth (21%) of employees working remotely say the thing they miss most is the convenience of on-site tech support, while 21% said they miss the convenience of office equipment, such as printers, 14% admit they miss the free tea, coffee and refreshments, and 4% say they miss eating out for lunch.

And going forward, over half of all employees would prefer their work location to be a mix of home and the office.

An additional 55% of employees say if they were applying for a new job, they are more likely to choose an employer who allows working from home.

Even if you are enjoying spending more time with family due to social distancing restrictions, it can be challenging to focus on work if it is noisy in the background, or if someone is constantly interrupting your concentration. This might explain why 1 in 10 (10%) employees working remotely admit there have been times when they have worked from their car in an attempt to get some peace and quiet.

Finally, some people may be used to the buzz of an office space and prefer working with some sort of background noise. This may be why 24% of employees admit they have streamed movies or series while working from home.

“While some employees may enjoy the benefits of working from home, there is no denying that tech issues can make or break your productivity during the day,” says Caroline Eliasson from Ezvid Wiki. “If you find yourself struggling consistently, it could be worth checking to see if your company offers virtual tech support for employees who are working from home, as well as double checking your software and features are up to date.”