MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida numbers are in on the first post-convention presidential poll.

According to Quinnipiac University, Joe Biden has a 3-point lead over President Donald Trump, 48 to 45%, mong likely Florida voters.

A majority of likely Florida voters say the economy is the most important issue when deciding who to vote for in the presidential race. And 55% say the president would do a better job handling it.

Still, the Democratic presidential nominee comes out ahead of the president on all other issues, including the response to the coronavirus and racial inequality.

Florida is a key state, which President Trump narrowly won in 2016.

