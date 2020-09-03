Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida numbers are in on the first post-convention presidential poll.
According to Quinnipiac University, Joe Biden has a 3-point lead over President Donald Trump, 48 to 45%, mong likely Florida voters.
A majority of likely Florida voters say the economy is the most important issue when deciding who to vote for in the presidential race. And 55% say the president would do a better job handling it.
Still, the Democratic presidential nominee comes out ahead of the president on all other issues, including the response to the coronavirus and racial inequality.
Florida is a key state, which President Trump narrowly won in 2016.
You must log in to post a comment.