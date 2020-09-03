BISCAYNE PARK (CBSMiami) — Biscayne Park police is asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old missing Tennessee boy who is believed to be in South Florida.

Police in Memphis say Servario Bates ran away from his foster home and was believed to be with his non-custodial biological mother, Sandra Bates.

However, Bates was arrested August 26 after her 13-year-old daughter, also named Sandra Bates, was found wandering the streets barefoot and her younger sister, Sara Jones, was found hiding in a closet in a house in Biscayne Park.

Bates was charged with Custodial Interference and said she would not fight her extradition to Tennessee.

The 13-year-old, police say, was reported kidnapped from Memphis.

Her older brother, Servario was not found when the sisters were located.

Detectives are worried about his safety and they’re not sure if he is still in Miami Dade County.

Detective Rodney Schwartz said last week, “He is a boy here all alone from Tennessee with no relatives in this area that we know of and no money. So we are very concerned at this moment.”

Initially, the Village of Biscayne Park Police Department said in a press release, they are concerned the three siblings could be possible victims of human trafficking in Miami-Dade County.

If you have seen Servario Bates or know where he is, you are asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.