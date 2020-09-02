  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMTough as Nails
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Tortuga Music Festival

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) –  Rock The Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival is officially moving to 2021 due to coronavirus concerns and if you have tickets, simply hold on to them because they are good for next year.

The event, which was scheduled to take place on Fort Lauderdale beach from October 2-4, 2020, will retain the same headliners, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Tim McGraw.

Except now, it’ll take place on November 12-14 of 2021.

Other acts include Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Barenaked Ladies, Gabby Barrett, Lee Brice, Blanco Brown, Billy Currington, DeeJay Silver, DJ Rock, Riley Green, Caylee Hammack, HARDY, Hirie, Jon Pardi, Chris Lane, Jon Langston, Tracy Lawrence, LOCASH, Kip Moore, Pitbull, Michael Ray, Runaway June, Cole Swindell, Toots and the Maytals, Vanilla Ice, Morgan Wallen, Rita Wilson and YA’BOYZ will also perform.

All previously purchased passes for 2020 will be honored at the 2021 festival so don’t lose them.

The deadline to request a refund is September 20, 2020.

The Tortuga Music Festival raises funds and promotes ocean awareness as well as supports marine conservation and research. Full ticketing and lineup details for the rescheduled dates are available at: tortugamusicfestival.com/lineup.

 

 

Comments