FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Rock The Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival is officially moving to 2021 due to coronavirus concerns and if you have tickets, simply hold on to them because they are good for next year.

The event, which was scheduled to take place on Fort Lauderdale beach from October 2-4, 2020, will retain the same headliners, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Tim McGraw.

Except now, it’ll take place on November 12-14 of 2021.

In continuing our commitment to the health and safety of fans, employees, artists and the community #TortugaFest will now be held November 12-14, 2021. We can’t wait to be beachside singing along to all of our favorite songs with y’all next year! pic.twitter.com/O1TWuXWBul — TortugaMusicFestival (@festivaltortuga) August 21, 2020

Other acts include Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Barenaked Ladies, Gabby Barrett, Lee Brice, Blanco Brown, Billy Currington, DeeJay Silver, DJ Rock, Riley Green, Caylee Hammack, HARDY, Hirie, Jon Pardi, Chris Lane, Jon Langston, Tracy Lawrence, LOCASH, Kip Moore, Pitbull, Michael Ray, Runaway June, Cole Swindell, Toots and the Maytals, Vanilla Ice, Morgan Wallen, Rita Wilson and YA’BOYZ will also perform.

All previously purchased passes for 2020 will be honored at the 2021 festival so don’t lose them.

The deadline to request a refund is September 20, 2020.

The Tortuga Music Festival raises funds and promotes ocean awareness as well as supports marine conservation and research. Full ticketing and lineup details for the rescheduled dates are available at: tortugamusicfestival.com/lineup.