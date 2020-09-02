MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A warm, steamy start to Wednesday with temperatures in the low to mid-80s across most of South Florida.

It was dry and quiet with the rain chance low for the day. With an east breeze in place, a few inland showers are possible.

Highs will climb to the low 90s in the afternoon and it will feel like the 100s when you factor in the high humidity.

With plenty of sunshine expected, the UV index is extreme. At the beach, there is a low risk of rip currents and no advisories for boaters.

Wednesday night lows will be warm again around 80 degrees and a stray shower will be possible.

Thursday we’ll see more of the same with highs in the low 90s, mostly sunny skies, and low rain chances. Drier air settles in late week along with some Saharan dust that will likely lead to hazy skies Friday and Saturday. Spotty storms possible this weekend with seasonable highs near the low 90s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Tropical Storm Nana is forecast to become a hurricane before it makes landfall somewhere along the Belize coast overnight. A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the coast of Belize. Tropical Storm watches are in place for parts of Honduras and Guatemala. Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Yucatan, Mexico.

Tropical Storm Omar, northwest of Bermuda, is moving east-northeast at 14 mph and is expected to continue moving away from the U.S. coast and stay out in the open waters of the Atlantic.

A disturbance midway between the Windward Islands and the West coast of Africa has a low potential of development as it moves westward.

And a wave expected to emerge off the west coast of Africa has a medium potential of cyclone development over the next five days. A tropical depression could form this weekend as it moves into the Eastern Atlantic.