MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says he and his entire family had COVID-19.
“My wife, Lauren, as well as my two baby girls, and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19,” Johnson said in a video posted to Instagram. “And I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have every had to endure as a family, and for me, personally as well.”
He added that everyone is healthy and on the other side of the virus.
“Believe me, I am counting my blessings,” he said. “Like all of us, we all have been hit by this thing, whether it is people we know, family we know, loved ones we know or friends we know.”
His post also includes a message to wear a mask and be strict about having guests at your house.
You must log in to post a comment.