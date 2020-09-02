  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11 am on Sept. 2, 2020.

FLORIDA: 633,442 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 2,402
  • Total Florida Deaths: 11,651
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 127 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 39,158
  • Total Tests: 4,700,822
  • Negative Test Results: 4,060,360
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate:  5.83%

MIAMI-DADE: 159,400 confirmed cases 

  • One-Day Increase: 341
  • Total Deaths: 2,554
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 17  *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 7,352
  • Total Tests: 826,370
  • Negative: 664,968
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 8.01%

BROWARD: 72,371 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 126
  • Total Deaths: 1,197
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 10  *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 5,451
  • Total Tests: 513,437
  • Negative: 440,184
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 5.21%

MONROE: 1,747 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 4
  • Total Deaths: 16
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 0  *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 113
  • Total Tests: 16,270
  • Negative: 14,511
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate:  4.25%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 6,078,513 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 184,747 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 25,795,050 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 858,072

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

