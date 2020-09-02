Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11 am on Sept. 2, 2020.
FLORIDA: 633,442 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 2,402
- Total Florida Deaths: 11,651
- Newly Reported Deaths: 127 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 39,158
- Total Tests: 4,700,822
- Negative Test Results: 4,060,360
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 5.83%
MIAMI-DADE: 159,400 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 341
- Total Deaths: 2,554
- Newly Reported Deaths: 17 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 7,352
- Total Tests: 826,370
- Negative: 664,968
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 8.01%
BROWARD: 72,371 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 126
- Total Deaths: 1,197
- Newly Reported Deaths: 10 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 5,451
- Total Tests: 513,437
- Negative: 440,184
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 5.21%
MONROE: 1,747 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 4
- Total Deaths: 16
- Newly Reported Deaths: 0 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 113
- Total Tests: 16,270
- Negative: 14,511
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.25%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 6,078,513 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 184,747 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 25,795,050 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 858,072
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
