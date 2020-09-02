Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy had to be extricated from his police cruiser following a crash involving a transit bus and another vehicle on Tuesday night in Dania Beach.
Police said the crash occurred at around 9:45 p.m. near the 800 block of East Dania Beach Boulevard.
The collision involved a marked cruiser, a green Honda, and a Broward County Transit (BCT) Bus.
Authorities say the deputy was transported to a local hospital following his extrication from the police cruiser, along with the driver of the Honda and the bus driver.
All those involved were treated for minor injuries and released.
Police did not release additional information regarding the accident, which remains under investigation.
