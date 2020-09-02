  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who was caught on video punching a Broward County bus driver.

BSO says the incident took place at around 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, near the area of South State Road 7 and Southwest 23rd Street in West Park.

Detectives describe the man as being in his early 20s, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and 150 pounds.

The bus driver was taken to a local area hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the subject is asked to contact police at 954-985-1953.

