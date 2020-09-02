MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Department of Transportation officials announced Wednesday that all northbound I-95 lanes will be closed at the eastbound I-395 ramp between the hours of 9:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 3rd and Tuesday, September 8 through Saturday, September 12, to allow the contractor to replace the concrete pavement.

Officials said that the northbound I-95 ramp to westbound SR 836 will remain open during this time frame. The closures on Friday and Saturday will be implemented between the hours of 11 p.m. and 8:30 a.m.

They said drivers can:

• Access the eastbound I-395 ramp

• Exit at the Biscayne Boulevard ramp (Exit 2B)

• Turn right on NE 2 Avenue, then turn right on NE 11 Street

• Turn right on NE 1 Avenue to access the I-95 north ramp

Additionally, officials said the NW 8 Street ramp to northbound I-95 will also be closed during the same time frames.

They said drivers can:

• Go east on NW 5 Street, then turn left at NE 1 Avenue

• Access the westbound I-395 entrance ramp to I-95 north

Officials said work on would be subject to change due to bad weather or other unforeseen conditions.

For more information, please call (786) 280-0983 or go to the website at www.I-395miami.com. For around-the-clock, real time, traffic information, call 511 or go to www.fl511.com.