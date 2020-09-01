CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) — The University of Miami Hurricanes start their season Sept. 10 against UAB at Hard Rock Stadium and kick off is 8 p.m.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the game will air on the ACC Network.

As part of a release of game times for Week 1 and Week 2, the ACC also announced Miami’s game at Louisville, slated for Sat., Sept. 19, will kick off on ABC at either 3:30 p.m. ET or 7:30 p.m. ET.

A decision on game time for the matchup with the Cardinals will be made after the games played on Sept. 12.

Miami’s game at NC State, set for Friday, Nov. 6, will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

When the hurricanes kick off at Hard Rock Stadium, there is a limited capacity of no more than 13,000 fans. Crowd size will be about 20% of the stadium’s 65,326-seat capacity, with the limitation imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

With safety in mind, millions of dollars were spent to upgrade the stadium.

Changes include contactless entry, touch-free restrooms, socially distanced seats, hospital-grade air filtration, and no tailgating. Also, everyone must wear a mask.

In addition, UM President Julio Frenk announced last week there will be no alcohol in Hard Rock Stadium for UM games and students will not be allowed to the first two home games. Frenk cited an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in students.

According to the University of Miami online dashboard, there are currently 135 active cases. 35 are residential students, 88 are non-residential students and 12 are employees.

There are 118 students in active isolation due to a positive test result and 177 students in active quarantine due to a confirmed exposure or showing symptoms. There are no students or employees currently hospitalized.