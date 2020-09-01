MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Postal Inspection Service has issued a warning and a safety alert about an apparent FedEx impostor who was captured on surveillance tape breaking into all 20 mailboxes last month at a Miami Beach condominium.

One victim, Adi Zilberberg, said “This is horrible. This is horrible. It’s like an invasion of your privacy. I mean Miami Beach is normally a safe area.”

Bryan Masmela of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service tells CBS4’S Peter D’Oench that “It’s possible that he was wearing a FedEx shirt so he could blend in and not be noticed by anyone. It could have been a shirt he found.”

The crime happened on the night of August 17th at a condominium building at 1670 Lincoln Court. Multiple cameras capture the criminal apparently using a knife to pry open the panel with the 20 mailboxes. He is seen wearing a FedEx Company shirt and is seen leaving on a white scooter.

The Postal Inspection Service needs help with this case and has not ruled out the possibility that the suspect is a former or current FedEx employee.

This man was not seen wearing a FedEx badge, which is required by company policy.

On Tuesday afternoon, FedEx released the following statement:

“FedEx couriers and service providers are required to wear company-issued photo badges at all times. We encourage any customer who is suspicious about shipments or suspects fraudulent activity to contact the appropriate authorities immediately. We fully cooperate with authorities in any investigations and would direct further inquiry to those investigating authorities.”

Masmela said, “It’s not easily done. Usually, there are security precautions with these mailboxes. A lot of times individuals are looking for checks or credits or anything they can sell. It is not too often that this happens but these are crimes of opportunity and we take this very seriously and this is a federal offense stealing mail and you can spend over a year in prison. If this happens to you reach out to your bank immediately or if it’s an unemployment check taken, reach out to the people issuing it and tell them.”

Zilberberg said, “I was coming back from a trip up north and my mailbox was open. I thought it was a mistake by USPS, that they left it open. Never has something like this happened here before. From me, they stole some packages. I feel like this is desperate times now. I hate the fact that people who are older are not able to deal with identity theft and are in a much worse situation than me because I have some protection from that.”

Zilberberg thinks the criminal may live nearby.

“I kind of recognize his face,” he said. “I don’t know where I have seen him around but I kind of look forward to seeing him around again. If you see him call the police. Let them handle it so we can put this guy in jail after he is arrested. If this guy is doing this to us he is probably doing it to other people. He has no limits. If he does it to us he will do it to somebody else.”

Masmela said it is not known if the crook has victimized other people.

“We are hoping that after this story is broadcast there will be some calls about who this person is,” he sad.

D’Oench also reached out to FedEx for a comment but has not heard back.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of $1,000.

Anyone who has seen the thief should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at

(305) 471-TIPS (8477).