MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After 30 years as a band going from young adults to music veterans, The Mavericks have proven they don’t only have staying power, but they also can crisscross musical boundaries like no one else.

The band started in 1990 as a country-rock group, playing locals bars and venues back when Miami’s live music scene was at its pinnacle.

“Miami had a really rich music scene at the time. Miami had a lot of music and a lot of different kinds of music,” said the band’s lead singer, guitarist, and songwriter Raul Malo. “It was a fun time. It was a great way to explore musical ideas and concepts. There seemed to be a lot of musical freedom at the time. It was diverse and a lot of fun.”

They went on to huge success and critical acclaim including a Grammy win. Then, in 2003, they went on a long hiatus as the musicians each went their own way. In 2012, they reunited and toured, packing venues.

All the while, Malo says, they never liked by being defined by one music genre.

“We have always had a loyal following, even from way back when. We had a different trajectory than most successful bands. We’ve never had a major hit record to speak of which allows us to play anything we want,” he said.

Just last week The Mavericks took another turn, launching their first-ever all-Spanish album entitled simply “En Español.”

“I wanted to make a record that wasn’t specific in any sub-genre in the Latin world. I didn’t want it to be a cumbia record, a mariachi record, or a salsa record. I wanted it to be a Mavericks record where it includes a little bit of everything,” Malo explained.

There are 12 tracks on the album. Seven of the tunes are familiar Latin American songbook gems, while the other five are originals written or co-written by Malo.

He grew up in a Cuban household in Miami and remembers all of the eclectic music he heard as a child.

“I remember what that music would do to the family and the community and it was such a beautiful feeling and always such a joyous occasion. I saw how music can transform a room and how it can transform people and so I wanted that kind of record,” Malo said.

It’s working. “En Español” just debuted in the number one spot on the Latin Pop Albums chart this week.

“I can’t even say it, I don’t even know what that means. I think I’m just gonna wake everyone in my house and just scream at them. I don’t know what to do,” he said laughing when he found out.

You can find The Mavericks new album “En Español” on all major music platforms and their website: themavericksband.com.