MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Federal officials announced Tuesday that they will be awarding more than $1.2 billion in grants to improve airport safety and infrastructure to 405 airports nationally, including Miami Executive Airport, Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, North Perry Airport and Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International.

“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

In Florida, the Department of Transportation is awarding federal grants to the following airports:

• $800,700 for Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport to install runway incursion lighting.
• $7,280,576 for Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport to install lighting, rehabilitate a taxiway and install a visual guidance system.
• $1,614,518 for North Perry Airport in Hollywood to extend the runway.
• $4,958,363 for Key West International Airport for noise mitigation.
• $5,554,235 for Lakeland Linder International Airport to improve a taxiway and rehabilitate taxiway lighting.
• $5,214,381 to Leesburg International Airport to rehabilitate a runway and runway lighting.
• $6,895,959 to Melbourne International Airport to improve the terminal building.
• $8,411,277 to Miami Executive Airport to construct a taxiway.
• $2,464,301 to Naples Municipal Airport to improve airport drainage and install perimeter fencing.
• $10,941,888 to Orlando Sanford International Airport to rehabilitate a taxiway and taxiway lighting.
• $970,768 to Witham Field in Stuart to install perimeter fencing and reconstruct the apron.
• $6,032,375 to Tallahassee International Airport to rehabilitate the taxiway.
• $4,261,666 to Tampa Executive Airport to rehabilitate the runway.
• $2,747,720 to Valkaria Airport to widen the taxiway.
• $3,334,955 to Vero Beach Regional Airport to rehabilitate the apron.

“The 434 AIP grants will fund critical airport infrastructure projects around the country,” said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson.

