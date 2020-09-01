MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a warm, dry start across South Florida on Tuesday morning.
September 1st marks the meteorological start of fall. As we look back on our meteorological summer, which took place from June 1st through August 31st, it was the warmest summer on record for Miami and Fort Lauderdale.
Miami had an average temperature of 85.3 degrees, breaking the old average temperature of 85.2 degrees. Fort Lauderdale had an average temperature of 85.5 degrees, breaking the old record of 84.6 degrees set back in 2010.
The astronomical start of Fall and Autumnal Equinox will take place on September 22nd.
In the meantime, it will continue to feel like Summer across South Florida with very hot, humid weather.
Tuesday’s highs will climb to the low 90s and it will feel like 100 to 106 degrees when you factor in the high humidity. Although the rain chance is low for us, a few stray showers will be possible. The heaviest rain and some strong storms likely across the Everglades and the Gulf coast.
Tuesday night will be warm and muggy with lows around 80 degrees.
Over the next few days, some drier air will lead to lower rain chances and as Saharan dust moves in the late week, it will lead to hazy skies on Friday and Saturday. The rain chance may increase a bit this weekend due to the return of some moisture. Highs will remain seasonable in the low 90s.
