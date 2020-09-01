ORLANDO (CBSMiami/CNN) – The Walt Disney World Resort is keeping some of its hotels closed as tourists are not returning to central Florida in large numbers.

Disney announced that it’s postponing the reopening of its Polynesian Village until next summer. During the closure, Disney said that it will renovate guest rooms with Moana as an inspiration, according to Theme Park Insider.

The company’s All Star, Beach Club, Animal Kingdom Lodge, Wilderness Lodge, and Boardwalk Inn resorts are also closed, without any targeted reopening date.

The problem is central Florida’s attractions have failed to lure a large number of visitors back to Orlando as it wrestles with coronavirus.

Orlando’s hotel occupancy is at just under 30 percent, the national average is almost 50 percent.

Hotels at Universal Orlando Resort announced they are furloughing or terminating more than 800 employees.

Universal opened its Florida theme parks back up in June, Disney World reopened in July.

