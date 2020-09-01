BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Broward County Public Schools started its year completely online nearly two weeks ago, and there were some technical growing pains the first couple of days.
As to when the Broward might begin to allow students to return to the classroom, Superintendent Robert Runcie reaffirmed that a decision won’t be up for discussion until the county moves from Phase 1 to Phase 2 of reopening.
“If the current trends continue on the path of improvement, we would hope to open sometime this fall. Again, I cannot guarantee or commit to any specific date at this time, as the path of the virus will drive the decisions we have to make,” Superintendent Robert Runcie said.
Runcie also said that voluntary workouts for fall sports that are played outdoors will begin on September 21 and they will transition to indoor sports.
