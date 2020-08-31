CAPE CANAVERAL (CBSMiami/CNN) – SpaceX successfully launched and returned the Falcon 9 rocket Sunday from Cape Canaveral on a mission to deliver the SAOCOM 1B satellite.
The first of two planned back-to-back SpaceX Falcon 9 launches was called off Sunday because of bad weather, but the company succeeded later in the day, taking advantage of improving conditions to launch an Argentine remote sensing satellite on a spectacular trip to an orbit around Earth’s poles.
It was the 100th flight of a SpaceX rocket since 2006, the 92nd for the Falcon 9 family, and the first since 1969 to send a rocket from Cape Canaveral on a southeasterly trajectory, flying over Cuba on the way to the polar orbit required by its satellite payload.
(©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)
