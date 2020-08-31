BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Officials have identified the passenger killed in a plane crash in Broward County.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 56-year-old Joaquin Ricalde Magaña was piloting the plane that crashed into a storage building in the 1700 block of South Park Road.

After several days of investigation, BSO has now identified the passenger as 53-year-old Nissan Giat.

Surveillance video showed the plane falling to the ground after hitting the storage building at around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

WATCH The Surveillance Video:

“I heard a whistling sound. When I looked up I saw this plane, it was so low. I moved a little bit. Just as it passed I heard the engine stall out, then it stalled out twice,” said a witness who works nearby.

Another witness was on his way to work when he saw it crash.

“On 95 I see the airplane going vertical, so what happened in that split second is for the NTSB to find out,” the witness said.

The building, a storage facility, had damage to a fourth floor window and exterior wall.

According to BSO Sgt. Don Prichard, there was nobody in the building at the time.

The plane was a 1969 Aero Commander 500S, owned by Conquest Air Cargo in Miami Lakes.

They issued a statement, which read:

“Our concern is with the pilots and their families. We will continue to work with the relevant authorities to obtain more information…”

Meanwhile, the FAA and the NTSB continue to investigate.