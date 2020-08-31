MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The city of Miami said they’ve offered help to a Liberty City man who was left homeless after they demolished his house, which he was still living in.

Last week, the city of Miami demolished 70-year-old Michael Hamilton’s home located along NW 10th Avenue and 45th Street after labeling it unsafe more than a year ago.

The city didn’t know there was someone living there until the demolition company showed up.

Hamilton has been staying in a hotel paid for by a neighbor’s fundraiser.

The city of Miami says Hamilton chose to stay in the hotel despite the city offering help.

“His checkout time is tomorrow around noon. Homeless Outreach staff will assist him by providing additional hotel space in a city sponsored location,” said Milton Vickers, director of the Miami Department of Human Services.

Vickers said they will help Hamilton find transitional to permanent housing in the coming days.