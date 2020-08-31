(CBS Local Sports)– Athletes Unlimited is a brand new professional softball league featuring 56 of the best softball players in the world and CBS Sports Network will be airing games this summer and fall, starting with two on Monday at 4pm EST and 8pm EST.

The league is changing the game of softball by creating an alternate fantasy-style points system where athletes can pick up points for leading at the end of each inning, individual stats and wins. Athletes Unlimited features many big names like U.S. Olympian Cat Osterman, former Oklahoma State star Samantha Show and 2018 NCAA champion Jessie Warren. Warren was one of the captains for this week’s game and she is so excited to be a part of this new league.

“It has been amazing since I’ve been here from day one. The hospitality and everything they have here for us has been spectacular,” said Warren in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “I’ve been having the time of my life, especially with 55 other strong female athletes. Just being around them, they’ve been a light to my life right now. It’s been a great experience so far. It’s really fun and really different and I think that’s a good thing. Even if you’re down runs, you’re in it every inning of the game because you can win points every inning.”

Through two games, Warren has 330 points and that puts her at fifth overall. The captain collected those points thanks to two victories over the weekend for Team Warren and a tremendous performance at the plate in both games. Team Warren won the first ever game in league history thanks to a dominant performance by Osterman. Warren has always wanted to play by one of the best pitchers in softball history.

“I’ve always wanted to play behind her. It’s been a great experience just with her experience in the circle,” said Warren. “She’s an amazing pitcher and has such good command over her spins and her pitches. With her leadership role, she’s helped me a lot on the coaching side of things with her experience as well.”

Some of the other interesting wrinkles with Athletes Unlimited is that there are no coaches or general managers for the five week season and the teams change after each week. Players have the chance to draft their own teams. Heading into Monday’s games, Show is atop the leaderboard with 494 points, USA National team member Jazymn Jackson is second with 370 points and Aleshia Ocasio and Victoria Hayward are just ahead of Warren in third and fourth. The former Florida State Seminole Warren is grateful for the opportunity to show a national audience on CBS Sports Network what their new league is all about.

“We’ve received great feedback from everybody all over the world. It’s just been awesome to be able to be put out there and be on TV again,” said Warren. “I’m grateful for CBS Sports to showcase our talent and put us out there so people can see the softball being played live again. I’m really excited for the future of this game and for everything to come with it.”

Watch Team Fagan vs. Team Pendley at 4pm EST and then Team Wagner vs. Team Warren at 8pm EST on CBS Sports Network.