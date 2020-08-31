TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) — If you’ve ever played the Florida Lottery and didn’t feel like going to the store to see if you actually won anything, now you don’t have to.

The Florida Lottery has launched a new app that allows players to scan a ticket barcode to check if it won.

In addition to the Check My Ticket function, it also allows users to enter tickets into second chance promotions, creates and saves favorite numbers on digital playslips which can be used to purchase tickets, and it also shows current jackpots and winning numbers for past games.

The Florida Lottery’s new mobile app is free and available to both iOS and Android users.

It’s important to note that the Florida Lottery does not accept wagers, bets, or payments of any kind through the mobile app.

While Florida Lottery offices remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Lottery is still drawing numbers nightly and those winning numbers air during the CBS4 News at 11.

CBS4 is your official Lottery station.