BROWARD (CBSMiami) – It’s been 10 years since someone killed Chad McMurray. Despite all that time, his parents are still holding out hope someone will remember something and give them closure.

“From a little kid, he never met a stranger, everybody was his friend,” said June McMurray.

She was talking about her son Alfred, who was known to everyone as Chad. He was a guy with the big laugh and infectious smile.

Ten years ago this week he was murdered in his Oakland Park home in the 1300 block of NE 34th Street.

“You always know this day is going to come each year, but you don’t know how you’re going to respond,” said Shannon Prewitt.

Shannon said Chad was the love of his life. They were together a year before he said someone broke into their home, tied up Chad and shot him in the back of the head.

“To know chad was to love Chad. He was full fo life and he loved everyone he encountered. So for people to know there’s people out there who have done something like this to him is not comprehensible,” Shannon said.

Family told CBS4’s Ted Scouten that Chad was in recovery for previous drug use and was very involved with Narcotics Anonymous.

Detectives have not ruled out robbery as a motive or that Chad’s old life could have played a role in his murder.

Detectives said there is DNA evidence in this case, however, they don’t know if it’s the killer or someone else. But at this point, there have been no matches.

Because Chad was a big guy, investigators believe there may have been more than one person involved and that Chad maybe knew one of them since there was no forced entry.

From the beginning, detectives believed the key to solving the case is Chad’s 2006 Silver Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, which was stolen. It was found at a Lauderhill Apartment complex in the 4400 block of NW 19th Street.

“The suspects did certain things to a Vehicle in order to eliminate physical evidence that I believe would have been witnessed, because they spent a considerable amount of time doing it,” said BSO Detective John Curcio in a 2015 interview.

Holding back tears, Shannon told Scouten that even 10 years later, it doesn’t get any easier.

“When I think of just the little moments, going out to eat, going grocery shopping. I’ll never have that with him, his family will never have that with him. It’s just a lot of sadness right now,” he said.

“We want to know why. That’s my biggest question. Why,” said June.

She realizes she may never have answers, but wants the killer to know something.

“I know whoever did it is somebody’s child,” June said. “I want them to know that although I have forgiven them, they still have to pay for their actions!”

If you have any information call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.