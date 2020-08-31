FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – With questions about the US Postal Service and their ability to manage an expected flood of Vote-By-Mail ballots for the November election, Broward’s elections department has a plan.

They will be setting up 24 separate secure Vote-By-Mail ballot drop off locations throughout the county.

“Given the number of calls related to USPS and alternatives for ballot delivery, it was important to notify the public of the available options as ballots are mailed between September 19th and October 24th,” said Supervisor of Elections Peter Antonacci.

Antonacci notes that there are dozens of USPS mail boxes, many of which are drive-thru, where voters may drop off their postage pre-paid ballot.

In addition, there are two secure 24/7 drop boxes at the election department’s offices. One is near the rear entrance of Lauderhill Mall Voting Equipment Center. The other is at the Brickell Avenue entrance to the Supervisor of Elections office at 115 S. Andrews Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. These two boxes will be available through November 3rd at 7 p.m.

For those who are concerned about USPS delivery, there will be 22 secure drop box locations which will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from October 19 through November 1 (the maximum allowable by law).

Those locations are: