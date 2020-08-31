FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – With questions about the US Postal Service and their ability to manage an expected flood of Vote-By-Mail ballots for the November election, Broward’s elections department has a plan.
They will be setting up 24 separate secure Vote-By-Mail ballot drop off locations throughout the county.
“Given the number of calls related to USPS and alternatives for ballot delivery, it was important to notify the public of the available options as ballots are mailed between September 19th and October 24th,” said Supervisor of Elections Peter Antonacci.
Antonacci notes that there are dozens of USPS mail boxes, many of which are drive-thru, where voters may drop off their postage pre-paid ballot.
In addition, there are two secure 24/7 drop boxes at the election department’s offices. One is near the rear entrance of Lauderhill Mall Voting Equipment Center. The other is at the Brickell Avenue entrance to the Supervisor of Elections office at 115 S. Andrews Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. These two boxes will be available through November 3rd at 7 p.m.
For those who are concerned about USPS delivery, there will be 22 secure drop box locations which will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from October 19 through November 1 (the maximum allowable by law).
Those locations are:
- African-American Research Library, 2650 Sistrunk Boulevard, Ft. Lauderdale
- Broward Health North (Conference Room), 201 E. Sample Road, Deerfield Beach
- Coral Ridge Mall (North or Northwest Entrance), 3200 N. Federal Highway, Ft. Lauderdale
- Davie/Cooper City Library, 4600 SW 82nd Avenue, Davie
- Emma Lou Olson Civic Center, 1801 NE 6th Street, Pompano Beach
- Ft. Lauderdale Branch Library, 1350 E. Sunrise Boulevard Room 130, Ft. Lauderdale
- Hallandale Beach Cultural Community Center, 410 SE 3rd Street, Hallandale Beach
- Miramar Branch Library, 2050 Civic Center Place, Miramar
- Hollywood Branch Library, 2600 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood
- Nob Hill Soccer Club, 10200 Sunset Strip, Sunrise
- North Regional Library, 1100 Coconut Creek Boulevard, Coconut Creek
- Northwest Regional Library, 3151 University Drive, Coral Springs
- Nova Southeastern University (Alvin Sherman Library), 3301 Ray Ferrero Jr. Boulevard, Davie
- Pine Trails Park Amphitheater, 10555 Trails End, Parkland
- E Pat Larkins Community Center, 520 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Pompano Beach
- Lauderhill Mall, 1519 NW 40th Avenue, Lauderhill
- South Regional Library, 7300 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines
- Southwest Regional Library, 16835 Sheridan Street, Pembroke Pines
- Tamarac Branch Library, 8701 W. Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac
- West Regional Library, 8601 W. Broward Boulevard, Plantation
- Weston Branch Library, 4205 Bonaventure Boulevard, Weston
- Women’s Club of Wilton Manors, 600 NE 21st Court, Wilton Manors
