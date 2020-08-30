Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police in Tallahassee say a man who pulled a gun at a Black Lives Matter protest won’t face charges because he was defending himself.
Protesters were outside the capital building yesterday to discuss the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake among others.
During an altercation, one person pulled a gun on BLM protesters.
Confusion broke out but was quickly deescalated by the Tallahassee police department already on scene.
“I sound a little hysterical but I was no more than about three feet from the guy when he pulled the gun out, you know,” said protester Anthony Price. “That could have easily been me but he just chose someone else to pull the gun on.”
No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.
