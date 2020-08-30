MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Families will soon have another option other than sitting outside or take-out at Miami-Dade restaurants.

Starting Monday, the ban on indoor seating will be lifted.

Many restaurant managers say they can’t wait.

“We are very happy because we know that is gonna help not only us but it’s gonna make our customers a lot more comfortable,” said German Barchietto, manager at Bakan.

But it hasn’t been an easy getting ready.

“We are reassembling our tables and we will have to clean out the floor,” Barchietto added. “It’s been a struggle.”

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said people at a table must keep their mask on until they are served a drink.

For owners, air conditioning must be on all the time along with keeping windows and doors open. They can’t allow more than 50% capacity and no more than six people per table.

Henry Villar, the head bartender at Cafe Prima Pasta in Miami Beach, said loyal customers is what keep them encouraged.

“It has been very tough but in the meantime we have had a lot of hope. Just the love they have given us,” said Villar.

Villar took CBS4 through a tour inside.

While they will be following CDC guidelines, they have also gone the extra mile. The restaurant has a disinfectant machine filled with peroxide.

“We are going to approach the table very gentle with this disinfectant and we will disinfect the cards and the pens,” he said.

And every time a customer places their order, the menu won’t be used again.

“We will take the menu from them and automatically get the disposable menu,” Villar explained.

The Prima has also installed a new air filtration system, which will circulate the air throughout the venue.

Villar said he hopes to see it filled soon.

“There is a lot of good feeling and positive vibrations inside and it makes you feel like everything is going to be alright very soon,” he said.