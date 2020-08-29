Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Margate Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in the search for a missing endangered teen boy.
Here what police had to say about missing Elijah Norton, 15, who was last observed at his residence in Margate on August 29:
“At approximately 1:00 PM by his step-father. Norton is a W/M, 5’04”, short brown hair, brown eyes, slim build, has a scar on his left leg and walks with a limp. He was last seen wearing a black Nike t-shirt, jean shorts, and black Nike shoes.”
“Norton meets the criteria for a missing endangered Juvenile.”
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Elijah Norton is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.
