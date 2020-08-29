Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Margate woman is dead and a man had to be transported to a local hospital with serious injuries after their dog attacked them inside their home on Friday night.
Margate police said the attack happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of SW 1st Street.
The woman who died at the house as a result of her injuries was identified as Carolyn Varanese, 84. Joseph Varanese, 57, was transported to Northwest Medical Center where he remains with serious injuries.
Police said the dog was turned over the custody of Broward County Animal Control.
Police continue to investigate the cause of the attack.
