MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Water service will be interrupted Saturday night to parts of Fort Lauderdale on Saturday night due to emergency repairs to a damaged water main in the area.

The repair is in the area of 500 Seabreeze Boulevard on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

City officials say customers in the vicinity of A1A and Las Olas Boulevard, as well as A1A and SE 5 Street, may experience temporary low water pressure or water service interruptions while the repair work continues to take place.

Here is what officials said would happen at around 11 p.m., Saturday:

“At 11 p.m. Saturday, water service to the properties highlighted on the map below will be temporarily shut down to allow crews to complete the repair work during the overnight hours.

Water service is expected to be restored to the area by 5 a.m. Sunday, August 30.

While the repairs are being made, one southbound lane of Seabreeze Boulevard in the vicinity of SE 5 Street will remain closed.

As a precaution, the City of Fort Lauderdale, as per Florida Administrative Code, F.A.C. 62-555.340(5), is issuing a PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER NOTICE EFFECTIVE SATURDAY, AUGUST 29 AT 11 PM to the properties highlighted on the map below. The general boundaries of the Precautionary Boil Water Notice are as follows:

North: Poinsettia Street east of Almond Avenue and Banyan Street between S. Birch Road and Almond Avenue

South: The southern point where Seabreeze Boulevard and A1A split

East: Northbound A1A

West: The west side of Seabreeze Boulevard from the southern point where Seabreeze and A1A split north to Las Olas Boulevard; and the east side of S. Birch Road between Las Olas Boulevard and Banyan Street

The Precautionary Boil Water Notice will remain in effect until two consecutive days of passing test results are received as per Florida Administrative Code.

Residents are advised that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.”

Neighbors with questions may contact the City’s 24-Hour Neighbor Call Center at 954-828-8000.