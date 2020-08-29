  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMGame Time with Boomer Esiason
    12:30 PMThis You Need To See
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMTo Be Announced
    2:30 PMCBS Sports' College Football Preview Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus Cases, Coronavirus Deaths, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11 a.m. on August 29, 2020.

FLORIDA: 619,003 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 3,197
  • Total Florida Deaths: 11,249
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 149*(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 38,314
  • Total Tests: 4,582,134
  • Negative Test Results: 3,956,208
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 6.45%

MIAMI-DADE: 156,038 confirmed cases 

  • One-Day Increase: 620
  • Total Deaths: 2,399
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 27 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 7,239
  • Total Tests: 804,755
  • Negative: 646,735
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 9.07%

BROWARD: 70,764 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 251
  • Total Deaths: 1,183
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 8  *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 5,351
  • Total Tests: 495,158
  • Negative: 426,392
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 6.04%

MONROE: 1,719 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 5
  • Total Deaths: 16
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 0  *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 111
  • Total Tests: 15,986
  • Negative: 14,255
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.97%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 5,919,670 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 181,798 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 24,782,638 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 838,086

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

RELATED:
South Florida Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
How To Make Your Own Face Mask

Comments