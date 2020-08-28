Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Neighbors 4 Neighbors, which was created in the days following Hurricane Andrew 28-years-ago, is now working to help the victims of Hurricane Laura.
Neighbors 4 Neighbors has an established process after disasters to identify the most needy areas and works with the VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster.)
If you would like to help, call (305) 597-4404 or donate to the Hurricane Laura Relief and Recovery Fund at www.neighbors4neighbors.org/laurarelief
You must log in to post a comment.