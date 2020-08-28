MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins presented a Miami family in need with a new air conditioning unit.
The family of five was selected based on need as a result of ongoing medical hardships, the team said.
Here is what the Dolphins said about the Sanders family and why they were selected:
“Deborah Sanders, 56, recently had hip surgery and is taking numerous pain medications while Jerry Sanders, 64, is a cancer patient who also requires numerous medications. Prior to this installment, the family was utilizing the same air conditioning unit in their Miami home for over 25 years which was constantly breaking down.
Miami Dolphins Chairman of the Board/Managing General Partner Stephen Ross and Dolphins players created the FOOTBALL UNITES™ program as a way to bring positive social change.”
