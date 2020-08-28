MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida’s top emergency management official called a new rapid COVID-19 test from Abbott Laboratories “a game changer” and announced the state is “pursuing this test aggressively,” but the federal government has purchased the entire years supply, according to Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz.

On his Twitter account, Moskowitz wrote, “Spoke to @AbbottNews several times today. The Federal Government bought the entire years supply.”

Spoke to @AbbottNews several times today. The Federal Government bought the entire years supply.https://t.co/Gdm3MXPg0X https://t.co/YkdFlgurWt — Jared MASKowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) August 27, 2020

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday granted emergency-use authorization to Abbott Laboratories for the $5 rapid-response COVID-19 antigen test. The BinaxNOW test delivers results in 15 minutes. It’ll also have an app to give people proof they were tested and they’re negative.

Dr. Terry Adirim told CBS4 News on Thursday, “I’m very excited about this news because I can see all kinds of ways that it can be used to help us get back to normal. Dr. Adirim is the clinical affairs senior associate dean at Florida Atlantic University. She says unlike current antigen tests with questions over accuracy, this one should be slightly better and more convenient.

“It’s a point-of-care test. You can do it in a doctor’s office. You can do it in the emergency department,” she said.

The doctor says it’s similar to a rapid flu or strep throat test.

The White House announced the feds purchased 150 million rapid tests. That carried a $750 million price tag.

The CDC recently changed its guidelines on testing. It says some people exposed won’t need to be tested, especially those without symptoms. The state is not following the advice and says it will continue to test people with and without symptoms at its sites.

“Perhaps the CDC would like to clarify that a little bit, especially in light of this new test,” the FAU dean said.