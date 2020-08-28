Comments
PEMBROKE PARK (CBSMiami) – A small plane has crashed in Pembroke Park, killing two people on board.
The plane came down in the 1700 block of South Park Road.
It apparently struck a storage facility.
In video from Chopper 4, the bodies of those on board are covered with yellow tarps near the wreckage of the plane.
The front end of the plane is completely smashed in.
The storage facility has damage to a fourth floor window and exterior wall.
No word yet on what caused the accident or who was on board.
