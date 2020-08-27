Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Members of South Florida’s Urban Search and Rescue Task Force Two are packed up and ready to respond to the Gulf coast to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
So far, the team has not been activated. However, crew members have gathering gear and preparing since Wednesday night, to be ready if they are needed.
Miami Fire Rescue is the sponsoring agency of FL-TR 2, which specializes in swift water rescue and disaster response.
However, the team includes experts from 23 additional fire and police departments as well as civilians.
