MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration announced Thursday morning a $99.9 million grant to the Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW) for the South Corridor Rapid Transit Project in Miami-Dade County.

Officials say the project will provide faster, more reliable transit service from Florida City and other South Dade communities to Dadeland and connections to the Miami Central Business District.

“This nearly $100 million federal investment will provide South Florida residents increased access to jobs, healthcare, educational opportunities, and other vital services,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

Just announced: a $99.9M #CIG grant to @GoMiamiDade to support its South Corridor Rapid #Transit Project, a 20-mile #BRT line along the South Dade corridor connecting Florida City to Dadeland & downtown Miami. #AmericaWorksTogether https://t.co/ZXcxQz2rBt pic.twitter.com/vVmIatVs3Z — Federal Transit Admn (@FTA_DOT) August 27, 2020

The Miami-Dade County project is a 20-mile Bus Rapid Transit line to be constructed along the existing South Dade busway from the Dadeland South Metrorail Station to SW 344th Street in Florida City.

Officials said the total cost of the project would be $299.9 million with $99.9 million in funding provided through FTA’s Capital Investment Grants (CIG) Program.

“FTA is proud to join our partners in Florida to improve public transportation in Miami,” said FTA Deputy Administrator K. Jane Williams. “The South Corridor Rapid Transit project will provide fast and efficient service, improving mobility and travel times in this busy corridor.”

“This federal investment is an economic boost for Miami-Dade County as the project will create jobs and help communities recover from the COVID-19 public health emergency.”