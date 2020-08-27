MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Abbott Laboratories has created its BinaxNOW rapid test for $5 each, delivering results in 15 minutes. It’ll also have an app to give people proof they were tested and they’re negative. The FDA gave it a go for an emergency-use status.

“I’m very excited about this news because I can see all kinds of ways that it can be used to help us get back to normal,” Dr. Terry Adirim said.

Dr. Adirim is the clinical affairs senior associate dean at Florida Atlantic University. She says unlike current antigen tests with questions over accuracy, this one should be slightly better and more convenient.

“It’s a point-of-care test. You can do it in a doctor’s office. You can do it in the emergency department,” she said.

The doctor says it’s similar to a rapid flu or strep throat test.

“You do the test, you get an answer but then they send a backup test. So, this sounds like it could work that way,” Adirim said.

Dr. Adirim says be careful though because it still won’t be 100% accurate. That’s because of the two-week infection window after being exposed.

“You could develop the infection up to 14 days,” she said.

The White House announced the feds have purchased 150 million rapid tests. That carried a $750 million price tag.

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz tweeted that’s a year-long supply. He says he’s aggressively pursuing them for the state. He also describes it as a “game changer” in a tweet.

“It also is a great way for us to open up schools,” Dr. Adirim said.

The CDC recently changed its guidelines on testing. It says some people exposed won’t need to be tested, especially those without symptoms. The state is not following the advice and says it will continue to test people with and without symptoms at its sites.

“Perhaps the CDC would like to clarify that a little bit, especially in light of this new test,” the FAU dean said.

CBS4 News asked the state when will the tests arrive, how many will Florida get and if they’re going directly to testing sites. We have not gotten answers just yet.