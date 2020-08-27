MIAMI (CBSMiami) – During these coronavirus hard times, fridges filled with food for the needy have begun popping up across South Florida, with more on the way.

The initiative, first started in New York City, is now being implemented in Little Haiti and Overtown by a group called Miami Buddy System.

The fridge in Little Haiti can be found at 5505 NW and Seventh Avenue. The one in Overtown can be found at the Harba Food Store, in the 1000 block of NW 3rd Ave.

There is a sign on the Little Haiti fridge, which reads, “Take what you need, donate what you don’t.”

Organizers say, “The hope is to give the community a way to fight food insecurity by empowering neighbors to help neighbors.”

The group plans to bring 20 other refrigerators to Homestead, Cutler Ridge, and Miami Gardens.

The story was first reported by the Miami Herald.