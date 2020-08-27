OPA LOCKA (CBSMiami) — Opa Locka police are looking for the gunman involved in a deadly road rage shooting.
Police say the victim man was driving along the 4200 block of NW 135 Street when he was shot after an argument with another driver.
He drove himself to Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah where he was eventually airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.
“We definitely urge drivers not to indulge in any hostility or any type of dispute with another driver because at the end of the day, road rage is serious and you never know what it may lead to,” said Opa Locka police Lt. Nikeya Jenkins.
Police say the shooter was an Uber driver but no other details have been released.
The victim died at the hospital.
Police say this is an active investigation and anyone with information is urged to call the Opa Locka Police Department.
