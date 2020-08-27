Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police say a man has died after being shot not far from the south campus of Florida International University on Thursday.
Miami-Dade police detectives said it happened at a barbershop near 107th Avenue and Southwest 8th Street.
The man, who was not immediately identified, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He would later die from his wounds.
Police did not release information on the gunman.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.
