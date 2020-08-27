Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health announced Thursday that it is evaluating the most recent CDC guidance which advises individuals exposed to COVID-19 not to get tested if they do not develop symptoms.
“At this time the Department, in conjunction with the Division of Emergency Management, will continue testing individuals regardless of symptoms at state-supported testing sites,” state health officials said.
Click here for a complete list of all testing sites which includes state and county-operated sites.
Health officials said statewide testing capacity and availability has not been impacted.
