Comments
COOPER CITY (CBSMiami) – There was a wild chase in Cooper City on Tuesday night as Broward Sheriff’s deputies tried to wrangle a bull on the run.
CBS4 News captured some of the chase as the bullish culprit tried to hoof it away near Southeast Lake Boulevard and Embassy Drive.
The bull was spotted running through a residential neighborhood before deputies tried to lasso the bull.
It’s not known at this time whether deputies successfully captured the animal or where the bull escaped from.
You must log in to post a comment.