MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wind and water levels are increasing as extremely dangerous Hurricane Laura takes aim at the northwest Gulf Coast.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, Hurricane Laura was about 120 miles south of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Laura is moving toward the northwest near 15 mph.

A turn toward the north-northwest and north is expected tonight, and a northward motion should continue on Thursday.

A northeastward to east- northeastward motion is expected Thursday night and Friday.

On the forecast track, Laura will approach the Upper Texas and southwest Louisiana coasts this evening and move inland within that area tonight.

The center of Laura is forecast to move over northwestern Louisiana tomorrow, across Arkansas Thursday night, and over the mid-Mississippi Valley on Friday.

Reports from an Air Force Reserve hurricane hunter aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 145 mph with higher gusts.

Laura is an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some additional strengthening is possible this evening before Laura reaches the northwest Gulf coast overnight.

Rapid weakening is expected after Laura moves inland.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Freeport Texas to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

San Luis Pass Texas to Intracoastal City Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Sargent Texas to San Luis Pass

East of Intracoastal City Louisiana to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

East of Intracoastal City to west of Morgan City Louisiana

