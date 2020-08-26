PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A longtime Broward High School principal is fighting to keep his job over a controversial social media post.

Peter Bayer, who has been principal of Pembroke Pines Charter High School more than a dozen years, is under fire for posting a picture standing in front of a “Blue Lives Matter” flag last year on the anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas massacre.

Some saw it as a rejection of the Black Lives Matter movement, which focuses on ending racially based police brutality.

Bayer apologized, saying, “I offer my sincere apologies for not being more aware of the racial and hurtful implications of the symbol.”

The apology was enough for many students. However, it angered some in law enforcement who are calling for Bayer’s termination.

Former Pembroke Pines Police Department Sgt. Jim Gort wrote, “I am utterly disgusted with your post. Hopefully you will never need the thin blue line to help you in a dire situation. You don’t deserve them.”

Meanwhile, a petition has been launched to save Bayer’s job.

Liandra Gaston, who graduated in 2016, said Bayer “should have known what the blue line flag stands for.” That said, she doesn’t support firing him.

“I feel like he regrets it,” she said.

CBS4 contacted the mayor and city manager for comment. Because it’s a city run charter school, city leaders have the power over hiring and firing

The city manager said “they are meeting over the matter” but there is no indication what it may mean for Bayer.

“You can be for both Blue Lives and Black Lives Matter,” said parent Levar Franklin. “It’s his opinion.”

When contacted by email, the principal said he had no comment on the controversy.