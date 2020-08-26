MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United has been called off as they join other professional sports teams in bringing attention to racial injustice.

The news comes just hours after all three NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday were postponed.

The reverberations quickly moved into Major League Baseball and the WNBA as well.

The Milwaukee Brewers’ home game with the Cincinnati Reds was called off, by player decision, and other MLB teams were considering similar moves.

WNBA players are not playing their three regular-season games scheduled for Wednesday in Bradenton.

The dramatic series of moves began when the Bucks — the NBA’s team from Wisconsin, a state rocked in recent days by the shooting by police of Jacob Blake, a Black man — didn’t take the floor for their playoff game against the Magic.

The teams were set to begin Game 5 of their series shortly after 4 p.m., with the Bucks needing a win to advance to the second round.

Players had been discussing boycotting games in the bubble after the shooting of Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Players and coaches in the bubble were invited to a meeting Wednesday to discuss how — or if — to go forward with the season.

