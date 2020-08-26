MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Laura is now a Category 3 storm and continues to strengthen into a potentially catastrophic storm before making landfall along the Eastern Texas/Western Louisiana coastline.

At 8 a.m. Wednesday, the storm is located 280 miles SSE of Lake Charles, Louisiana with maximum sustained winds of 115 miles per hour and moving NW at 15 miles per hour.

Laura is forecast to move northwestward towards the NW Gulf coast where Hurricane Warnings and Tropical Warnings are in effect.

Laura is expected to produce life-threatening storm surge up to 15 feet. Laura is also expected to produce 5 to 10 inches with isolated amounts of up to 15 inches or more that will likely lead to flash flooding. Extreme damaging winds and tornadoes will be possible.

Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 70 miles away from the center and Tropical Storm force winds extend outward up to 175 miles away from the center.

Laura is a dangerous category 3 hurricane and is forecast to oontinue to strengthening into a category 4 hurricane later today. Rapid weakening is expected after Laura makes landfall.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Freeport Texas to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

San Luis Pass Texas to Intracoastal City Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Sargent Texas to San Luis Pass

East of Intracoastal City Louisiana to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs Mississippi

Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

East of Intracoastal City to west of Morgan City Louisiana

RELATED: HURRICANE 2020: PREPARING IN A PANDEMIC