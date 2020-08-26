MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A domestic disturbance call in Dania Beach led Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies to bust a drug house, take three men into custody and seize drugs, cash, and a firearm on Monday afternoon.
Deputies said that a 911 call led them to a residence in the 19th block of N.E. Third Street shortly after 3 p.m. The call was about a man, later identified as Kevin Murray, who is accused of pointing a gun at a woman and battering her.
Murray was detained along with two other men, Demerian Hudson and Jaamin Tyndale, according to authorities.
Detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence and discovered more than 8 pounds of marijuana, approximately 35 alprazolam pills, $5,500 in cash, and a firearm inside.
Police said Murray faces numerous criminal charges, including aggravated assault domestic violence, felony battery domestic violence, and possession with intent to sell cannabis.
Tyndale is charged with possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession with intent to sell. Hudson is accused of possession of oxycodone and violating his probation for grand theft auto.
