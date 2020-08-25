MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The vehicle wanted in connection with the deadly hit and run of a 14-year-old boy in Bal Harbour has been located and is in custody, according to Miami-Dade Police.

In addition, Miami-Dade police Det. Argemis Colome confirmed on Tuesday, 24-year-old Luisa Fernanda Ahearn was not the driver of that 2018 silver KIA Optima, which struck and killed Ethan Gordon while he was riding his bicycle in Bal Harbour on Saturday.

Police are still actively searching for the driver and continue speaking to Ahearn’s attorney who made contact with police on Monday.

Ethan Gordon was crossing Collins Avenue at the 10200 block when investigators said he was struck by the silver KIA Optima, which was traveling northbound.

Detectives said the driver never got out to help, instead continuing north before turning west on 163rd Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed Gordon to the hospital where he died.

Police said the 2018 sedan, with Florida tag IYY-I58, had damage to the right front end and windshield.

It’s not known yet how police found the vehicle or where it was located.

“Once you leave the scene of an accident with injuries, it becomes a felony,” said Det. Colome. “The seconds that were lost here for Mr. Gordon could have been the difference between life and death.”

“A lot of times pedestrians are not at fault,” Colome said. “We don’t know what was the case here but that is why you should remain on the scene so you can tell your side of the story.”

If you have any information that can help police with this investigation, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $3,000.