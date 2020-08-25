MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Tuesday morning, the parking lot at the Turner Guilford Knight Corrections Center in Miami-Dade County turned into a blood donation center.

Director of the Miami-Dade Corrections Department, Daniel Junior, joined several corrections officers to donate blood amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Like so many of us, this virus has hit home,” said Director Junior. “I think all of us know at least one person who has been impacted by this.”

Jails and prisons have been hit hard by COVID-19, in many places quickly becoming hotspots for the virus. On Tuesday, a Miami-Dade Corrections employee told CBS4 there are currently 122 staff and 232 inmates with the coronavirus and in isolation or quarantine.

Earlier this month, Officer Jairo Bravo, a corrections officer with Miami-Dade County, passed away from complications related to covid-19. Officer Bravo was 48 years old.

“It was tragic that we lost him due to this pandemic, but that really inspired us to do this here today to help encourage others to donate,” said Director Junior.

Nationally, there is a call for people who have recovered from the virus to donate convalescent plasma, a possible treatment for those currently battling the virus. But blood is also needed. In March, “One Blood” said it had more than 1,900 blood drive cancellations through the month of May. The group said that would have accounted for more than 30,000 blood donations.

“We can help treat this virus and help others in our community affected by this virus,” said Director Junior.